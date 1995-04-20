GoldenZone Precision Reversal Zones
- Indicateurs
- Raymond Codjia
- Version: 1.0
🏆 Spot Key Levels Like a Pro!
The G0ldenZone indicator automatically scans price action to detect high-probability reversal zones, using a unique combination of:
-
Price Action Pivots (dynamic support/resistance zones).
-
Fibonacci Confluences (critical retracement levels).
-
Volume Profile (high-accumulation/distribution areas).
🔥 Why Traders Love G0ldenZone?
✅ Real-Time Alerts (sound, email, push notifications) when a zone is hit.
✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works on M1 to MN charts.
✅ Clear Visual Style: Color-coded zones (red/green) for instant recognition.
✅ 100% Customizable: Adjust sensitivity, colors, and alert types (Touch/Rejection/Break).
📊 How It Works?
-
Automatic Detection: Marks zones where price has historically reversed or broken through.
-
Confirmation: Filters false signals using an exclusive algorithm.
-
Smart Trading: Combines with your existing strategies (scalping, swing trading).
🎯 Who Is It For?
-
Forex, Crypto, and Stock traders.
-
Price Action & Swing Traders, as well as hedgers.
-
Beginners (easy to use) and Pros (advanced precision).
❓ Fast & Reliable Support
Questions? Issues? Contact us via MQL5 or Telegram