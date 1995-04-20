GoldenZone Precision Reversal Zones

G0ldenZone — Precision Reversal Zones for Pro Trading

🏆 Spot Key Levels Like a Pro!

The G0ldenZone indicator automatically scans price action to detect high-probability reversal zones, using a unique combination of:

  • Price Action Pivots (dynamic support/resistance zones).

  • Fibonacci Confluences (critical retracement levels).

  • Volume Profile (high-accumulation/distribution areas).

🔥 Why Traders Love G0ldenZone?

 Real-Time Alerts (sound, email, push notifications) when a zone is hit.
 Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works on M1 to MN charts.
 Clear Visual Style: Color-coded zones (red/green) for instant recognition.
 100% Customizable: Adjust sensitivity, colors, and alert types (Touch/Rejection/Break).

📊 How It Works?

  1. Automatic Detection: Marks zones where price has historically reversed or broken through.

  2. Confirmation: Filters false signals using an exclusive algorithm.

  3. Smart Trading: Combines with your existing strategies (scalping, swing trading).

🎯 Who Is It For?

  • Forex, Crypto, and Stock traders.

  • Price Action & Swing Traders, as well as hedgers.

  • Beginners (easy to use) and Pros (advanced precision).

 Fast & Reliable Support

Questions? Issues? Contact us via MQL5 or Telegram


🚀 Level Up Your Trading — Try G0ldenZone Today!


