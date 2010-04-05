Gold Trade Pro Max EA

This EA is inspired by the calculation of the optimal value for trading gold. It uses sophisticated technology for accurate order placement. The calculation principle of Fibonacci values ​​and Scalping order placement yields satisfactory results.


This EA use for: 

- Sympbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Only

- Use Time Frame M30 Or H1

- Recommend using Cent account Min. 10,000 Cent Or **20,000 Cent Recommend


Inspiration: Examples of complex calculations.

Fibonacci are one of the most captivating things in mathematics. They hold a special place in almost every mathematician’s heart. Throughout history, people have done a lot of research around these numbers, and as a result, quite a lot of interesting facts have been discovered.

Now, this expression is fairly easy to understand and quite sufficient to produce any Fibonacci number by plugging the required value of n. If at all, its only drawback is that, if we want to know a particular number, Fₙ​ in the sequence, we need two numbers Fₙ₋₁ and Fₙ₋₂​ that came before it; that’s just how this formula works. It is not hard to imagine that if we need a number that is far ahead into the sequence, we will have to do a lot of “back” calculations, which might be tedious.

That's why we created this EA to help you trade, giving you the easiest and best trading results.



GOLD Horse Pro
Phongsatorn Kaewmanee
Experts
GOLD Horse of Victory Profestional working principle of this EA EA GOLD Horse of Victory is an automatic trading system that combines 2 main strategies: Martingale and Scalping to make a profit in the Forex market, especially the currency pair related to gold (XAU/USD) 1. Scalping strategy Very short-term trading (usually closing orders within minutes or seconds) Aim to make a small profit at a time (a few pips) Trade frequently during times when the market is moving Use technical signals
