BackTester Pro is a manual trading simulator for historical data in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

It allows you to simulate market conditions, manually open and close trades, and analyze strategies without risking your deposit.

Main Features

Manual trading emulation in MT4 visual strategy tester

Compatible with any symbols and timeframes

Fast order execution (open/close)

Customizable lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit

Integrated logging and trade statistics in MT4 tester

Perfect tool for strategy learning and testing

Advanced Functionality

Select time zone: TerminalTime, GMT0, or NewYork

Display time of the latest candle in selected zone

Draw daily open level and previous day’s High/Low

Show trading sessions (Asia, London, New York)

Manually set session start and end times

Remove outdated levels at the end of the day

Auto-pause when price reaches key levels

Control tester speed and pause with hotkeys

Scroll through history with time skipping

Manage orders via on-chart control panel

Download the demo version now. The demo is fully functional on one week of historical data. All limitations are removed after purchase.

How to Set Up the MT4 Strategy Tester

Install BackTester Pro from the Market in MetaTrader 4

from the Market in MetaTrader 4 Open the Strategy Tester: Ctrl + R

Select: Expert Advisor

Choose: Market/ BackTesterPro.ex4

Symbol: EURUSD or any other

Timeframe: M1 or other

Model: ControlPoints or OpenPricesOnly

Spread: 20

Enable “Use Date” and set the start and end dates

Enable “Visual Mode” and move the speed slider to the right

BackTesterPro.ex4 Settings

Click Expert Properties to open the settings window

— Time and Visual Settings —

Time-zone: TerminalTime, GMT, NewYork

TerminalTime, GMT, NewYork Show session 1/2/3: toggle session visibility

toggle session visibility Start/End hour session 1/2/3: set session hours based on selected time zone

set session hours based on selected time zone Show Time-zone time: display current trading time in selected zone

display current trading time in selected zone Show day open level: display daily open level

display daily open level Show last day high/low: display previous day’s High/Low

display previous day’s High/Low Delete objects old days: remove objects older than a specified number of days

— Orders —

Order lot: lot size

lot size Slippage: slippage (in points)

slippage (in points) Magic: unique EA identifier

unique EA identifier Order comment: comment for the order

— GMT Time Offset Quotes for MT4 Tester —

Winter hourly offset GMT: winter time offset (default: 2)

winter time offset (default: 2) Daylight saving time: DST mode (default: DLS_EUROPE)

DLS_NONE: no daylight saving time

no daylight saving time

DLS_EUROPE: European DST style (+1 hour)

European DST style (+1 hour)

DLS_USA: US DST style (+1 hour)

Time Settings Recommendation: Default values match most Forex brokers: Winter hourly offset GMT = 2

= 2 Daylight saving time = DLS_EUROPE To check your broker’s time settings, open the Market Watch window (Ctrl + M) and compare terminal time with GMT. If needed, manually set the correct offset in the EA settings.

