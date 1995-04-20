Top and bottom tracker
- Indicateurs
- Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation:
- Histogram Display: Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends.
- Color-Coded Bars: Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum.
- Signalling Peaks and Bottoms: The histogram employs yellow bars to signify lows and peaks. Coupled with these are pink arrows (indicative of sell signals) and blue arrows (signifying buy signals). This dual representation — bars and arrows — provides traders with a clearer perspective on potential trading opportunities.
