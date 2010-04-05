Parabolic SAR Pro
- Experts
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Version: 1.30
- Activations: 5
PARABOLIC SAR PRO EA
1. OVERVIEW
The Parabolic SAR EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend-following strategies using the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator. It dynamically adjusts Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) levels using the ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Additionally, it incorporates a Moving Average filter to enhance trend accuracy and prevent false signals. This EA is optimized for traders looking for low-risk, high-reward setups in strong-trending markets. It ensures precise trade entries and exits while maintaining risk control.
2. Unique Features
- Parabolic SAR-Based Entries – Detects trend shifts and places trades accordingly.
- ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP – Adjusts SL and TP levels based on market volatility.
- Moving Average Confirmation – Filters trades to avoid false breakouts.
- One Trade at a Time – Limits risk exposure by preventing over-trading.
3. Trading Logic:
The EA follows a Renko-based trend-following strategy with trade confirmation:
- Detect Trend Direction：Uses Parabolic SAR to determine whether the price is in an uptrend or downtrend. A Buy trade is opened when the SAR dots shift below the price. A Sell trade is opened when the SAR dots shift above the price.
- Confirm Trend Strength： A 50-period Moving Average (SMA) ensures the price is aligned with the trend. Buy signals are validated only if the price is above the MA.Sell signals are validated only if the price is below the MA.
- Apply Dynamic Risk Management：ATR-based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: SL = ATR × 3 (Prevents premature stop-outs).TP = ATR × 6 (Optimized for maximizing profits).
- Trade Execution：If no open trade exists, the EA places a Buy or Sell order based on trend conditions. Trades close upon reaching Take-Profit or Stop-Loss.
📌 Recommended Timeframes:
M15, H1, H4 (More stable performance with fewer false signals).
📌 Best Currency Pairs & Instruments:
✔ XAUUSD (Gold) – Optimized with pip conversion for different brokers.
✔ EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY – High liquidity for trend trading.