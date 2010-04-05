Mountain Echo EA MT4

Mountain Echo EA - Your Customizable Stochastic-Based Trading Solution

Mountain Echo EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to optimize and personalize their trading strategy. This EA is not optimized, giving you complete control to fine-tune its parameters and adapt it to your trading style and market conditions.

Core Strategy & Logic

Mountain Echo EA is built around the Stochastic Oscillator, a well-known momentum indicator used to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA monitors price movements and executes trades based on Stochastic crossovers while considering dynamic market conditions.

Entry Conditions:

A Buy trade is triggered when the Stochastic Main line crosses above level 20, signaling a potential uptrend.

A Sell trade is executed when the Stochastic Main line crosses below level 80, indicating a potential downtrend.

The EA ensures that the previous Stochastic values confirm the signal to reduce false entries.

Exit Strategy:

Trades can be closed based on a strategy-based exit where the EA monitors Stochastic reversals.

Alternatively, predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are available to secure profits and manage risk.

Risk & Trade Management

Lot Size Control: Automatically adjusts trade volume based on broker conditions and your risk preference.

Dynamic SL/TP Calculation: Ensures that stop-loss and take-profit levels are correctly placed according to broker requirements and market volatility.

Capital Protection: Before executing trades, the EA checks if there is enough margin to prevent overexposure.

Customizable Alerts & Notifications

Stay informed with:

Push notifications

Sound alerts

On-screen messages

Who is this EA for?

This EA is designed for traders who:

Prefer customization over pre-optimized strategies.

Want a solid foundation to build and refine their trading strategy.

Understand the importance of Stochastic signals and their relevance in market reversals.

Are looking for a reliable, structured approach to algorithmic trading.

Important Notes

This EA is not optimized; you must adjust settings according to your trading preferences.

Market conditions change, and proper risk management is crucial.

It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Get Mountain Echo EA for just $80! Invest in a flexible and powerful trading solution that you can optimize to match your style.



