Mountain Echo EA MT4
- Experts
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Mountain Echo EA - Your Customizable Stochastic-Based Trading Solution
Mountain Echo EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to optimize and personalize their trading strategy. This EA is not optimized, giving you complete control to fine-tune its parameters and adapt it to your trading style and market conditions.
Core Strategy & Logic
Mountain Echo EA is built around the Stochastic Oscillator, a well-known momentum indicator used to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA monitors price movements and executes trades based on Stochastic crossovers while considering dynamic market conditions.
Entry Conditions:
- A Buy trade is triggered when the Stochastic Main line crosses above level 20, signaling a potential uptrend.
- A Sell trade is executed when the Stochastic Main line crosses below level 80, indicating a potential downtrend.
The EA ensures that the previous Stochastic values confirm the signal to reduce false entries.
Exit Strategy:
- Trades can be closed based on a strategy-based exit where the EA monitors Stochastic reversals.
- Alternatively, predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are available to secure profits and manage risk.
Risk & Trade Management
- Lot Size Control: Automatically adjusts trade volume based on broker conditions and your risk preference.
- Dynamic SL/TP Calculation: Ensures that stop-loss and take-profit levels are correctly placed according to broker requirements and market volatility.
- Capital Protection: Before executing trades, the EA checks if there is enough margin to prevent overexposure.
Customizable Alerts & Notifications
Stay informed with:
- Push notifications
- Sound alerts
- On-screen messages
Who is this EA for?
This EA is designed for traders who:
- Prefer customization over pre-optimized strategies.
- Want a solid foundation to build and refine their trading strategy.
- Understand the importance of Stochastic signals and their relevance in market reversals.
- Are looking for a reliable, structured approach to algorithmic trading.
Important Notes
- This EA is not optimized; you must adjust settings according to your trading preferences.
- Market conditions change, and proper risk management is crucial.
- It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before live trading.
Get Mountain Echo EA for just $80! Invest in a flexible and powerful trading solution that you can optimize to match your style.