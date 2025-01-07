Spectra Zone Scalper

3.17

Introducing Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA, a revolutionary trading tool designed to help you navigate the Forex market with precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a trading enthusiast, this expert advisor offers the ultimate combination of cutting-edge technology and robust risk management to help you achieve your trading goals.

NB: The default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) with 3 digits, i.e., 0.001 (e.g., 2700.123). Plug and play! Any other currency pair or commodity, do optimization.

At the heart of Spectra Zone Scalper lies a Zone Recovery System, an advanced mechanism that adapts to market movements by strategically recovering from unfavorable trades and turning potential losses into profit opportunities. This system works hand in hand with carefully selected technical indicators, advanced mathematical models, and market analysis techniques to ensure that your trades are informed and efficient.

What Makes Spectra Zone Scalper Stand Out?

  1. Zone Recovery System: This system automatically manages recovery trades with precision, ensuring that drawdowns are handled effectively while maintaining consistent profitability.
  2. Multi-Layered Signal Generation: Combines the power of multiple technical indicators and mathematical algorithms for optimal trade entries and exits.
  3. Scalping Optimization: Specially tailored for lower timeframes, this EA excels in fast-paced market environments, delivering rapid trade execution and high-frequency results.
  4. Customizable Risk Management: Allows you to fine-tune settings such as zone ranges, trailing stops, filters like trading time and days, and EA behavior to align with your trading strategy and risk tolerance.
  5. User-Friendly Interface: A sleek, intuitive design ensures that traders of all experience levels can configure and monitor the EA with ease.
  6. Consistent Performance: Designed for versatility, Spectra Zone Scalper adapts to a wide range of market conditions, making it a reliable tool in your trading arsenal.

Important Note to Users:

Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk, and while Spectra Zone Scalper is a powerful tool, no EA can guarantee consistent profits in all market conditions. Before making a purchase, it is crucial that you:

  • Thoroughly test the EA in a strategy tester and demo account to fully understand its features, behavior, and strategies.
  • Please familiarize yourself with the Zone Recovery System and other functionalities to ensure they align with your trading goals.
  • Understand the risks associated with automated trading and scalping strategies, including potential drawdowns and rapid market movements.


Note: Optimized set files (for GOLD [XAUUSD]) are provided after purchase to help you quickly set up the EA and adapt it to specific market conditions.


Why Choose Spectra Zone Scalper?

The Forex market can be unpredictable, but with the right tools and strategies, you can gain the confidence to tackle its challenges head-on. Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA equips you with the technology and flexibility needed to stay ahead of the curve, empowering you to trade smarter and more effectively.

Take control of your trading journey today with Spectra Zone Scalper. Automate your strategies, manage risks efficiently, and aim for consistent profitability in the dynamic world of Forex trading!


Avis 8
harkirat389
29
harkirat389 2025.06.24 16:27 
 

looks good everything is coming up but its not doing Auto trading on real account. Auto trading was happening in demo account though. i checked the Brokerage it says that allow Auto trading through meta5 but do not know why is not enabling itself even though all options are checked. I am in Canada. on the right side of chart Auto trading menu is On but the option under terminal where it say Algo Trading its red saying not allowed

Aboad jasim
69
Aboad jasim 2025.05.01 15:12 
 

It is a nice thing to use this product for a correct entry with a good profit .THNAKS

Okta Redo Akbar
25
Okta Redo Akbar 2025.04.28 21:52 
 

With Demo First Is Easy to understand EA Signals

Filtrer:
AKR
21
AKR 2025.08.08 15:22 
 

⸻ On 2025-08-08, using default settings on XAUUSD, this EA increased the lot size after each loss (0.01 → 0.03 → 0.06 → 0.11), which quickly wiped my account. This martingale behaviour is not clearly disclosed in the description. I informed the seller reply was “OK noted.” Buyers should be aware of the extreme risk.

Gigasoft Yazılım
29
Gigasoft Yazılım 2025.08.08 13:01 
 

I tried everything but I can't do auto trading on my real account!!! I'm saying this for Spektra.!!! I am Usingt XM Global real account!!

Allan Munene Mutiiria
104361
Réponse du développeur Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.08.08 13:17
Hello. Thanks for the trust and purchase and reaching out. What issue are you facing? You can share a screenshot here if possible. Thanks.
traderplus79
31
traderplus79 2025.06.24 09:50 
 

GUYS DONT BUY THIS SCAM

Allan Munene Mutiiria
104361
Réponse du développeur Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.06.24 09:56
What difficulties are you facing. You can share everything here.
Michaelboumah1
19
Michaelboumah1 2025.03.21 16:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Allan Munene Mutiiria
104361
Réponse du développeur Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.04.08 11:48
Hello. Thanks for the purchase.
What issue are you facing?
Thanks.
Habakukmugendi
34
Habakukmugendi 2025.01.15 19:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Allan Munene Mutiiria
104361
Réponse du développeur Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.03.21 17:01
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review.
Répondre à l'avis