Phase10 EA

Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDJPY

Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommending a strategy of utilizing 0.01 lots for every $1000 in an account, while concurrently managing a maximum of 4 currency pairs. This approach aims to strike a balance between risk and potential returns.
Produits recommandés
Trade every day
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Scalpeur automatique de robot de trading analytique. Grâce à un algorithme complexe et multi-fractionnel d'impulsions inverses, ce robot détermine avec précision les points d'inversion des prix. À ces points, le robot ouvre les commandes en attente à distance d'une vague volatile afin de déterminer le mouvement exact des prix avec une grande précision. Si le prix dépasse l'ordre en attente, le robot commence à accompagner la transaction avec tous les instruments virtuels disponibles : stop loss
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Aero Trade
Alprian
Experts
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.55 (11)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Sinless
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses a general database of algorithms "S1M1" consisting of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "S1М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Godzilla EA
Vladimir Shchenikov
Experts
Godzilla EA -  торговый советник, использующий скальпинг в ночное, наименее подверженное волатильности и скачкам курсов, время суток. Советник отличается новым усовершенствованным алгоритмом, небольшим количеством настроек и простотой установки. Характеристики советника: Не использует в торговле самые опасные торговые методы как мартингейл, сетку, усреднение и арбитраж; Рабочие валютные пары: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPJPY; Минимальный депозит от 100$; Минимальный лот от
Forex Fighter 4
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (1)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols:  EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD.  The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La stratégie de l'EA est basée sur le Swing trading , avec des entrées après des impulsions brutales calculées par l'indicateur iPump. Comme mentionné précédemment, l'EA a la capacité d'ouvrir des transactions manuelles avec un support automatique. - pour une tendance baissière ↓ on entre dans un trade après une hausse corrective du prix, l'actif tombe dans la zone de surachat, on vend le long de la tendance. - pour une tendance haussière ↑, on entre dans un trade après une baisse corrective du
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Eursgd Scalping Expert Advisor
Hao Jun Chong
Experts
ESSEA is a EURSGD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market! Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page *Back tested in Dukascopy historical data Best case: Minimum Balance:   $500 Leverage:   1:100 Maximal Drawdown:   32% Spread:   5 pips Net Profit:   23% per year Low risk:   $400 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk:   $500 Balance per 0.03 lot size The EA is installe
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Le robot utilise la stratégie de négociation consistant à briser les lignes de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger. L'essence de cette stratégie réside dans l'analyse constante des lignes de l'indicateur et la recherche des points de rupture les plus efficaces pour ses lignes. Lorsque le prix franchit la ligne indicatrice dans l'une des directions, le robot ouvre une transaction dans cette direction et commence à la suivre.Mais le robot n'ouvre pas de transactions à chaque fois que les lignes
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis