Dynamic Trailing Stop Activator

Dynamic Trailing Stop Distance Logic

  1. Base Trailing Distance: Define a minimum trailing distance for small profits.
  2. Profit-Dependent Distance: Scale the trailing stop distance based on the current profit level.
  3. Cap Distance (Optional): Optionally, limit the maximum trailing stop distance to avoid overly large values.

Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber : Filters trades by their magic number.
  • BaseTrailingStop : Minimum trailing stop distance (in points).
  • ActivationThreshold : Profit threshold in pips to activate trailing stop.
  • ScalingFactor : Controls how quickly the trailing stop distance grows with profit.
  • MaxTrailingStop : Optional cap on the maximum trailing stop distance (in points).

Example

  1. BaseTrailingStop = 50 points
  2. ActivationThreshold = 200 pips
  3. ScalingFactor = 0.5
    • For every 1 pip of profit above 200 pips, trailing distance increases by 0.5 points.



    Azumi Beginner
    Noorazren Bin Baharil
    Experts
    Discover Azumi: Your Powerful and Simple Solution for XAUUSD Trading Success Azumi combines effective, no-nonsense technical analysis with robust risk management to help you capitalize on market opportunities. Using proven strategies like Fibonacci retracement levels and ATR-based calculations, Azumi ensures smart trade entries and exits while keeping your risk in check. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested over 14 months on XAUUSD with just $200 starting capital. Results and screenshots available for p
    FREE
    Azumi
    Noorazren Bin Baharil
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available
