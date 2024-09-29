XTrendForex

Introducing XTrendForex: The Enhanced Version of UniTradeXpert!

Discover the remarkable potential of XTrendForex, a cutting-edge expert advisor built on significant improvements over UniTradeXpert, designed to further enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support, this EA provides you with a decisive advantage in a competitive market with an impressive 99.9% accuracy rate.

XTrendForex excels with its optimization for oscillatory trading on the AUDCAD currency pair within a one-hour time frame. This professional approach ensures maximum efficiency and profitability, capturing the essence of market oscillations.

XTrendForex focuses on risk management, incorporating robust stop-loss mechanisms to protect your capital and provide peace of mind during market fluctuations. This strategic approach ensures long-term success without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale.

What sets XTrendForex apart is its user-centric approach. We have carefully included three recommended money management strategies, complemented by visually appealing graphics, allowing you to customize risk-reward ratios according to your preferences.

Proven through rigorous testing and optimization, XTrendForex delivers outstanding results under various market conditions. This unparalleled EA is your ticket to stable profit potential.

Important Notes:

  • UniTradeXpert will remain available, and XTrendForex is its enhanced version, offering further optimized performance.
  • Before use, ensure that you have adjusted the maximum trading volume and maximum allowable margin ratio to 999.
  • A starting capital of at least $1000 is recommended.
  • We suggest implementing one of the three management strategies shown in the screenshots.
  • It is recommended to use this trading program within the one-hour time frame of AUDCAD.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future market conditions. Please trade cautiously.

Join the ranks of successful traders and experience the power of XTrendForex – your ultimate weapon in mastering oscillatory forex trading.

Get XTrendForex now and pave your way to forex success! Embrace precision, profitability, and a new level of trading excellence.


Produits recommandés
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Mad Max T
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Mad Max This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 瘋狂麥斯 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
Snoopy EA
Munkhbayar Kharchu Purevjav
Experts
simple RSI EA bot. This EA Uses simple RSI and good Amount of risk and reward. And uses multiframe RSI Which is current and daily. Uses daily chart for find trend and not to trade in range market or low volume market You can change values as you want like : *take profit *stop loss  *RSI indication levels *slippage *lot I have few sets that worked so well on some pairs like eurusd
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
Experts
This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
Zero Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
Experts
Zero Dog is an intelligent, automatic trading robot, which could scalps between the designate time periods to achieve the results as you set. It is developed base on real trading strategy and is working for the pass 3 years. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to minimize optimization of setting. Build-in News filter allow you not to worry about stop trading within big news, medium news or low
Magical Powers
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Trend Following Systems . The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull mar
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Experts
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Golden Wave MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/129027 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/129028 Le Golden Wave Expert Advisor (EA) est un système de trading sophistiqué conçu pour capitaliser sur les tendances et les retracements du marché en utilisant les méthodes de trading Swing High-Swing Low et Pullback. Cet EA est conçu pour les traders qui recherchent des bénéfices constants grâce à des entrées et des sorties systématiques basées sur la structure du marché et l'
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
Outlier Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Experts
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
GridScalper Hibrid
Nami O- Yoshi Ko-
Experts
GridScalper London The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality! It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management. You can also set a stop loss for each trade.  RECOMMENDATIONS ・1000$ BALANCE or MORE. ・GBPUSD,GBPCAD ・5M  ・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1 INPUTS: PlusProfit: When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit: Profit margin of one posit
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Profit XHunter
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts. Profit Hunter EA  A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is a
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor pour le Trading sur DJ30 Le DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA est un outil de trading puissant, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'indice DJ30 sur un graphique de 30 minutes. Cet Expert Advisor combine une stratégie éprouvée basée sur les moyennes mobiles avec un système innovant de Stop Loss auto-adaptatif, offrant ainsi un équilibre entre gestion des risques et optimisation des trades. Principales caractéristiques : Stop Loss Auto-Adaptatif : Le EA aju
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Envelopes Plus
Martin Klvana
Experts
La stratégie de trading est basée sur la bande moyenne mobile. Il utilise la direction de sortie de la bande pour déterminer la tendance. Signaux commerciaux : Signal d'achat : (Bid > Bande moyenne mobile) * Condition préalable de mouvement opposé * Filtre de micro tendance (tendance à la hausse). Signal de vente : (Ask < Bande moyenne mobile) * Condition préalable de mouvement opposé * Filtre de micro tendance (tendance à la baisse).
JesVersal Universal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Jesversal Universal EA – The Ultimate Automated Trading Experience The Jesversal EA is a powerful Universal EA that can take trades from any indicator with buy and sell signal buffers. Once you know the buffer integer for the signals—most indicators assign their first buy signal with “0” and the second for sell with “1”—simply feed these values into the EA and watch it work its magic. Packed with advanced functions, Jesversal EA makes your trading look as professional as that of institutional tr
PA Dog
Chi Hi Wu
Experts
PA Dog  use mainly price action to open and close orders. No indicator is used. The most advance enter and quit strategy is created with real trading experience to adapt most market situation. It is very easy to setup with no much knowledge. You can just start with default set to trade EURUSD instantly. The strategy is well tuned to apply for long time running for most major currency pair. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a VPS with low latency and a low spread
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
EA Can MT4
Yat Wa Hung
Experts
EA CAN This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy. Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including: CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc. Points to note during the setting: Use M15 Chart Min. USD3000 per each currency If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency.  Signal for your reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Maximo Momentum Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Maximo Momentum  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
Universal Full Invisible Controller
Ihar Volkau
Experts
Здравствуйте, уважаемые трейдеры! Разрешите мне представить незаменимого помощника для Вашей торговли на рынке Forex.  Прежде всего хочу акцентировать Ваше внимание на том, что первый торговый ордер открывается Вами ВРУЧНУЮ,путем нажатия соответствующей кнопки выбранного направления сделки согласно Вашей стратегии. Я назову Вам 10 причин, почему данный советник должен быть у каждого трейдера! -)) 1) Такие уровни как Stop Loss, Take Profit, а так же отложенные усредняющие ордера будут строго ВИ
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
GoldenWaveTrader
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing GoldenWaveTrader: The Ultimate Tool for Gold Short-Term Trading! Unlock the limitless potential of GoldenWaveTrader, an expert advisor exclusively designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) and tailored for traders seeking fast profits in the short term. Supported by 7 years of comprehensive data analysis, this EA delivers a decisive edge in the gold market with an impressive 99.9% accuracy. The excellence of GoldenWaveTrader lies in its deep optimization for short-term trading on a 1-hour t
SwissDualForce
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing the all-new SwissDualForce: The ultimate tool designed for short-term Swiss Franc trading! Unleashing the unlimited potential of SwissDualForce, this expert advisor focuses on USDCHF (Swiss Franc) and is tailored for traders seeking quick profits in a short timeframe. Backed by seven years of comprehensive data analysis, this EA provides you with a decisive edge in the Swiss Franc market with an astonishing 99.9% accuracy rate. SwissDualForce excels in optimizing short-term Swiss Fra
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis