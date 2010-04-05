Outlier Robot

This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works:

When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal.

Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible.

Additionally, the EA can have a maximum of 10 simultaneous entries. Once the total profit reaches 10 pips, or if a reverse signal occurs, all trades are closed.

Please note that optimal settings may vary for each currency pair.