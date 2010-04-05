Elarion Expert
- Experts
- Ruengrit Loondecha
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 5 août 2024
- Activations: 10
Elarion Expert
Indicators and Concepts
- Working best with GOLD - M30
- Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)
-
---------------------------------------------------------
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
---------------------------------------------------------
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
-
Rate of Change (ROC):
- ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed of price movements and potential reversals. A positive ROC indicates upward momentum, while a negative ROC suggests downward momentum.
-
Williams %R:
- Williams %R is a momentum indicator that ranges from -100 to 0. It identifies overbought and oversold conditions, with values below -80 indicating oversold conditions and values above -20 indicating overbought conditions. It's useful for spotting potential market reversals.
-
Momentum:
- Momentum is a measure of the speed at which a security's price is changing. It is calculated by comparing the current price with a price from a specified number of periods ago. Positive momentum indicates a bullish trend, while negative momentum suggests a bearish trend.
-
Awesome Oscillator (AO):
- AO is a momentum indicator that measures the difference between a 34-period and a 5-period simple moving average of the median price. It helps identify market momentum and potential reversals by analyzing the strength of a trend.
-
Average Volume (AvgVolume):
- AvgVolume calculates the average trading volume over a specific period. It provides insight into market activity and liquidity, helping confirm the strength of price moves. Higher-than-average volume can indicate strong interest in a move.
Trade Style: STOP Order
-
STOP Order by Daily Close:
- A STOP order is placed based on the closing price of the daily candle. This means the order will trigger if the price reaches a specified level relative to the daily close, allowing traders to enter the market at predetermined conditions.
-
Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:
- The stop-loss is set as a fixed percentage away from the entry price. This method helps manage risk by limiting potential losses to a specific percentage of the trade's value.
-
Take Profit (TP) by ATR Coefficient:
- The take-profit level is determined using a multiple (coefficient) of the Average True Range (ATR). This approach sets the profit target based on market volatility, allowing for dynamic TP levels that adjust to changing market conditions.
-
Trailing Stop with Highest in Range Time:
- A trailing stop based on the highest price within a specified time range helps lock in profits as the market moves in the trader's favor. This method involves adjusting the stop-loss level to follow the highest price achieved during a particular range, allowing the trader to capitalize on continued upward movement while protecting gains.
ความคิดเห็น