Elarion Expert

Elarion Expert

  • Working best with GOLD - M30
  • Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

    • ---------------------------------------------------------
    This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.

Indicators and Concepts

  1. Rate of Change (ROC):

    • ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed of price movements and potential reversals. A positive ROC indicates upward momentum, while a negative ROC suggests downward momentum.

  2. Williams %R:

    • Williams %R is a momentum indicator that ranges from -100 to 0. It identifies overbought and oversold conditions, with values below -80 indicating oversold conditions and values above -20 indicating overbought conditions. It's useful for spotting potential market reversals.

  3. Momentum:

    • Momentum is a measure of the speed at which a security's price is changing. It is calculated by comparing the current price with a price from a specified number of periods ago. Positive momentum indicates a bullish trend, while negative momentum suggests a bearish trend.

  4. Awesome Oscillator (AO):

    • AO is a momentum indicator that measures the difference between a 34-period and a 5-period simple moving average of the median price. It helps identify market momentum and potential reversals by analyzing the strength of a trend.

  5. Average Volume (AvgVolume):

    • AvgVolume calculates the average trading volume over a specific period. It provides insight into market activity and liquidity, helping confirm the strength of price moves. Higher-than-average volume can indicate strong interest in a move.

Trade Style: STOP Order

  1. STOP Order by Daily Close:

    • A STOP order is placed based on the closing price of the daily candle. This means the order will trigger if the price reaches a specified level relative to the daily close, allowing traders to enter the market at predetermined conditions.

  2. Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:

    • The stop-loss is set as a fixed percentage away from the entry price. This method helps manage risk by limiting potential losses to a specific percentage of the trade's value.

  3. Take Profit (TP) by ATR Coefficient:

    • The take-profit level is determined using a multiple (coefficient) of the Average True Range (ATR). This approach sets the profit target based on market volatility, allowing for dynamic TP levels that adjust to changing market conditions.

  4. Trailing Stop with Highest in Range Time:

    • A trailing stop based on the highest price within a specified time range helps lock in profits as the market moves in the trader's favor. This method involves adjusting the stop-loss level to follow the highest price achieved during a particular range, allowing the trader to capitalize on continued upward movement while protecting gains.


ความคิดเห็น




Prodotti consigliati
Emberhaven Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
EmberHeaven Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts SuperTrend: SuperTrend is a trend-following indicator that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with a multiplier to set dynamic support and resistance levels.
Elymar Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Elymar Expert Working best with GOLD - M15 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shift
Astrith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R (Williams Percent Range): Williams %R is a momentum indicator that measures overbought and oversold levels in the market. It ranges from -100 to 0, wit
Astrilith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrilith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Momentum: Momentum measures the rate of change in prices over a specific period. It helps identify the strength of a trend and potential reversal points. High mo
Verdantreach Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Verdantreach Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filters.
Sylvaris Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Sylvaris Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that uses a smoothed RSI and additional volatility filt
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
Boxy Trader
Tzvetan Jordanov
Experts
Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
2.5 (2)
Experts
Solo un indicatore per individuare grande volatilità : Williams Percent. E' stato pensato per l'oro su timeframe 5 minuti, ma può essere utilizzato anche sugli indici con differenti timeframe. Tale Expert Advisor, ancora in fase di sviluppo, intercetta la grande volatilità, aiutando il trader nell'aprire posizioni. In seguito l'intervento umano sarà necessario per la chiusura che deve essere veloce quanto il movimento stesso, oppure lasciare andare con timeframe più elevati. Ad aiutare il trade
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Bolensia
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Bolensia is a fully automated scalper trading advisor. The structure of the augmented macro settings of the adviser was developed for trading using the safe scalping strategy based on opening short-term trades and closing them when a small progressive indicator of profitability dynamism is reached, which allows the user to minimize losses from opening losing trades. The expert advisor integrates special program parameters and utilitarian microtasks, reducing software processes and helping the us
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
FXopen Scalping Bot
Andrey Kozak
Experts
FXopen Scalping Bot is a fully automatic robot for trading with the FXopen broker. We tested this robot on fxopen broker accounts and got effective results. We recommend using the robot with FXopen broker, account type - ECN, minimum deposit from $500, GBPUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe. In order to get the same trading results as we got, you need to fulfill the technical requirements that we wrote above. FXopen Scalping Bot is a scalping robot. Despite the fact that the robot trades on the H1
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot di sconto. Il denaro sul deposito ruota intorno allo zero, mentre vengono effettuate molte transazioni e viene accumulato uno sconto.Non carica il deposito, c'è uno stop loss e take profit. che è chiaramente una tendenza sul grafico giornaliero. Con inversioni lunghe, il robot perde, ma avviene molto lentamente e in modo relativamente sicuro, quindi si consiglia di tracciare il trend almeno una volta al giorno e di spegnerlo se ci sono segni di inversione sul grafico giornaliero. Come indi
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Altri dall’autore
Emberhaven Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Emberhaven Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Drakanis Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Drakanis Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . --------------------------------------------------------- Indicators and Concepts
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
Astrilith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrilith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Momentum: Momentum measures the rate of change in prices over a specific period. It helps identify the strength of a trend and potential reversal points. High mo
Astrith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R (Williams Percent Range): Williams %R is a momentum indicator that measures overbought and oversold levels in the market. It ranges from -100 to 0, wit
Elymar Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Elymar Expert Working best with GOLD - M15 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shift
Emberhaven Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
EmberHeaven Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts SuperTrend: SuperTrend is a trend-following indicator that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with a multiplier to set dynamic support and resistance levels.
Sylvaris Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Sylvaris Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that uses a smoothed RSI and additional volatility filt
Verdantreach Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Verdantreach Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filters.
Zenithor Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Zenithor Expert Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and directi
Xeloria Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Xeloria Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -100 t
Drakanis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Drakanis Expert Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Q
Ethereal Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Ethereal Expert Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Be
Verdantreach Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Verdantreach Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . --------------------------------------------------------- Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filter
Zenithor Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Zeithor Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and dire
Xeloria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Xeloria Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -10
Stygian Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Stygian Expert MT5 Optimal Performance: Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements: Minimum starting capital of $100-$200 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Cu
Mauve Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Mauve Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M5 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts R
Immaculate Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$200 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Ethereal Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Eldoria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Eldoria Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $300-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Azurean Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Azurean Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M15 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Astrilith Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Astrillith Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1imeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ----------------------
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione