Verdantreach Expert
- Experts
- Ruengrit Loondecha
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 5 août 2024
- Activations: 10
- Working best with GOLD - H1
- Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
Indicators and Concepts
Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE):
- QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filters. It provides signals based on trend strength and potential reversals, offering a refined view of market momentum.
Average True Range (ATR):
- ATR measures market volatility by calculating the average range between the high and low prices over a specified period. It helps in setting stop-loss levels and take-profit targets based on market volatility.
Hull Moving Average (HMA):
- HMA is a smooth moving average that reduces lag and improves the responsiveness to price changes. It helps identify the current trend and potential reversal points more accurately than traditional moving averages.
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:
- Ichimoku is a comprehensive indicator that provides information about support and resistance levels, trend direction, momentum, and potential future price points. It consists of multiple lines (Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A & B, and Chikou Span) and a cloud (Kumo) to visualize market conditions.
Timer:
- In this context, a Timer might refer to time-based trading considerations, such as specific times to enter or exit trades or session-specific strategies.
Trade Style
Trailing Stop with High:
- A trailing stop is set at the highest price reached after entering a trade. As the price increases, the trailing stop moves upward, locking in profits. This approach helps maximize gains while protecting against significant reversals.
Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:
- The stop-loss level is determined by a fixed percentage from the entry price. This method sets a predefined risk limit for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management.
Take Profit (TP) by ATR Coefficient:
- The take-profit level is set based on a multiple (coefficient) of the ATR. This approach uses market volatility to determine a dynamic profit target, allowing for adaptation to changing market conditions. The ATR coefficient adjusts the TP distance based on the average range of price movements, providing a flexible and responsive profit-taking strategy.
