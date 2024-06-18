Using the Likdon Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator tracks long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With its help, you can try to predict future price values, but its main purpose is to generate buy and sell signals.





The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise around the average price. It implements a technical analysis method based on the assumption of the cyclical nature of the market. The indicator fixes the trend and displays favorable moments for entering the market using arrows. It can be used both for short-term trading (pips) on small time frames and for long-term strategies.