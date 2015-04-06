Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator:





Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend.





Characteristics and features:

Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is redrawn only after the zero candle closes with a new signal. This helps you avoid false signals and make decisions on a more informed basis.





Trade guidance: The indicator provides signals for buying and selling. The "+" sign indicates a sell signal, and the "-" sign indicates a buy signal.





Digital Signal Value: The higher the digital value, the stronger the signal. This allows traders to assess the strength of the current trend and make decisions accordingly.





Advantages:

Efficiency: Thanks to its adaptability to market conditions, the indicator provides more accurate signals about the direction of the trend.





Minimum false signals: Since the indicator is redrawn only on the zero candle, this reduces the likelihood of false signals.





Ease of Interpretation: The indicator signals are presented in colors, which makes them easy to understand and the indicator more convenient to use.





Usage:

Timeframes and Assets: The indicator can be used on various timeframes and with various assets, making it a versatile tool for the trader.





Entry point: Signals indicate possible entry points into trades, as well as the strength of the trend.





Stopping and exiting trades: The indicator can also be used to set stop losses and take profits based on signals and their strength.





This leading trend indicator provides traders with the ability to more accurately determine the direction of price movement in the market and make informed trading decisions.