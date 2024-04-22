Trend Seekers
- Indicateurs
- Nadiya Mirosh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Trend Seeker indicator is perfectly suited for tracking long-term trends in the Forex market and can be used without restrictions on instruments or time intervals. This indicator allows attempting to forecast future values, but its main application lies in generating buy and sell signals. The AlphaTrend Seeker tracks market trends, disregarding sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It is based on the idea of technical analysis, asserting that the market has a cyclical nature. This indicator accurately identifies trends and displays entry points into the market with arrows. It can be used both for scalping on short time frames and for long-term trading.
Settings:
- Period = 39
- Deceit = 19