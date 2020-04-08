It is no secret that the movements of currency pairs for a certain part of the time occur in a certain price corridor, which is called a channel. The lower limit is considered the level of support, the upper one - resistance. Do not confuse with horizontal support and resistance levels! The distance between the support and resistance levels of a channel is called the range or channel width. The key difference between the Channel Mirosh indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger) is that Channel Mirosh takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, allows you to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other side makes the indicator less sensitive. Channel Mirosh is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages.