Apex G
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 1.25
Apex G is an automated trading robot, or expert advisor, designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its operation is based on a complex algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern recognition techniques to make trading decisions.
This advisor isn't just a price monitor. It analyzes charts, highlighting important support and resistance zones and identifying known patterns. By integrating this data, Apex G predicts the likelihood of further price movement and opens or closes trading positions accordingly.
Key benefits:
Automated trading : Apex G operates 24/7, eliminating the need for traders to constantly monitor the market.
Price Action Analysis : The algorithm is based on proven methods of price dynamics analysis, which increases the chances of profitable trades.
Pattern Identification : The Expert Advisor automatically finds key chart patterns that may indicate a trend reversal or continuation of the current movement.
Customizable settings : The user can adapt the EA parameters (risk level, take profit, stop loss, etc.) to suit their strategy and risk tolerance.
Backtesting : It is possible to test the effectiveness of the Expert Advisor on past data to evaluate its performance and adjust parameters.
Apex G is an effective tool for traders who want to automate gold trading and harness the potential of price action analysis.
Information:
+Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
+Timeframe: M5-H1
+Minimum deposit: $100
+Minimum leverage 1:20
+Works with any broker, although it is recommended to use an ECN broker.
Functions:
+No martingale
+No online trading
+No averaging
+No dangerous money management methods
+Tight stop-loss and take-profit for each trade
+Not sensitive to broker conditions
+Easy to install and use
Before using any advisor, make sure that:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.