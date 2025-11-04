Apex G is an automated trading robot, or expert advisor, designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its operation is based on a complex algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern recognition techniques to make trading decisions.



The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



This advisor isn't just a price monitor. It analyzes charts, highlighting important support and resistance zones and identifying known patterns. By integrating this data, Apex G predicts the likelihood of further price movement and opens or closes trading positions accordingly.



Key benefits:



Automated trading : Apex G operates 24/7, eliminating the need for traders to constantly monitor the market.



Price Action Analysis : The algorithm is based on proven methods of price dynamics analysis, which increases the chances of profitable trades.



Pattern Identification : The Expert Advisor automatically finds key chart patterns that may indicate a trend reversal or continuation of the current movement.



Customizable settings : The user can adapt the EA parameters (risk level, take profit, stop loss, etc.) to suit their strategy and risk tolerance.



Backtesting : It is possible to test the effectiveness of the Expert Advisor on past data to evaluate its performance and adjust parameters.



Apex G is an effective tool for traders who want to automate gold trading and harness the potential of price action analysis.

Information:



+Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD

+Timeframe: M5-H1

+Minimum deposit: $100

+Minimum leverage 1:20

+Works with any broker, although it is recommended to use an ECN broker.



Functions:



+No martingale

+No online trading

+No averaging

+No dangerous money management methods

+Tight stop-loss and take-profit for each trade

+Not sensitive to broker conditions

+Easy to install and use