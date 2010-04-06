Capital management trade assistant expert

Capital management trade assistant expert

The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL and TP point is very easy using the indicators on the chart. will be done.
This expert actually makes the trading process very simple and easy for the trader, and the trader can easily make his trades.

Expert feature of capital management trading assistant

  1.  Simple and user-friendly interface
  2.  Precise and simple operation
  3.  High accuracy in positioning and specifying points
  4.  Accurate measurements and calculations on the chart
  5.  Economical compared to other similar experts


