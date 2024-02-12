Mega Trend Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- Peter Andrew Thomas
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
This Dashboard shows the Currency Strength across multiple timeframes. This SUPER DASHBOARD, Not only does it get your watchlist of currency pairs and shows the strength of each currency across the timeframes you Select - but also does it in a way that You can check it in 1 second!!!
This indicator is very powerful because it is based on our custom algorithm to show the trends that are existing right now! The indicator does all the work for you by showing you what is in STRONG UPWARDS or DOWNWARDS movement. Which means you spend more time trading and less time analyzing. This will give you an edge in the market because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies.
We also use this indicator to analyze correlated pairs and trade real strength (DM me for the link to the video explaining the system!! This is a full free trading system with edge)
7. Works for Currencies, Indices, Gold, Metals.
- Timeframes- Select the timeframes you wish to see, separated by ";".
- Color for Strong up- This color shows you when the pair is moving up strong
- Color for no trend- This color indicates no directional bias.
- Color for Strong down- This color indicates downwards bias.
- Color for dashboard text- Customize the dashboard text colors
- Color for dashboard background - Customize the dashboard text colors
- Corner for display - Which corner of the chart do you want to put it on.
- Horizontal shift - If you wish to change the position horizontally.
- Vertical shift - if you wish to change the position verticallyt.
All you have to do is see the currencies directional bias and trade them with your system. Simple!