Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion. The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the Triple-Exponential-average, is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities! Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows divergency between the indicator and price, showing potential reversals!





The signal remarks areas of prime importance. It provides the best trading signals with "symbol 169, also seen as a 3-pointed Mercedes sign". It can signal overbought and oversold conditions. The indicator is based on smoothed exponential moving average and is widely used by forex and index traders to prepare the best technical trading strategy. Traders can BUY once the underscored signal appears. Traders are also able to SELL as the signaler appears above the moving averages. The signal provider does not repaint/repent the ongoing course. As of reaching a closing point of trades, the bursting moment MA lines intervene or the opposite signal appears, then would be a valid time to close the trade. Closing a trade is undeniably where one sees reasonable to exit(other than waiting on the opposite signal). Once a signal is shown, a notification is given to the user, alerting for a likelihood of a change in price.