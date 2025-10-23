Respect4DualChart

"Dynamic color changer for candlesticks, bars, and volumes with smooth transitions. Supports multiple palettes, customizable for bull/bear/volume elements. 

The Dynamic-Chart-Colored indicator is a custom MQL4 tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. It enhances the visual representation of candlestick and bar charts by applying smooth, continuous color transitions to elements such as bodies, wicks, and volumes. These transitions emulate the gradual dimming or brightening of a lamp, utilizing customizable dual-spectrum palettes to differentiate bullish and bearish elements. The indicator operates in real time, updating dynamically without manual intervention, and is optimized for performance to minimize computational load. It is particularly suitable for traders seeking to invigorate their chart analysis or for content creators requiring aesthetically appealing visuals for educational or promotional materials. 

Parameter Details

The indicator features a minimal set of input parameters, accessible via the properties dialog in MetaTrader 4. These allow for tailored configuration while maintaining simplicity. Below is a detailed explanation of each parameter, including its type, default value, and functional role:

  • BullPalette (Type: Enum EPalette, Default: RainbowFull) Specifies the color palette applied to bullish chart elements, including candle bodies and wicks for upward movements. The enum EPalette offers predefined options such as None (no changes), RainbowFull (full spectrum cycle), WarmTones (reds to yellows), CoolTones (blues to greens), Fire (fiery reds/oranges with flicker), Ice (cool blues/cyans), Forest (green shades), Sunset (reds to purples), Neon (bright full cycle), Greyscale (shades of gray), and Custom (oscillation between user-defined colors). This parameter enables customization of the visual theme for positive price actions.
  • BearPalette (Type: Enum EPalette, Default: CoolTones) Defines the color palette for bearish elements, such as candle bodies and wicks indicating downward movements. It utilizes the same EPalette enum as BullPalette, allowing independent selection to contrast with bullish visuals. This duality supports clear differentiation of market sentiment through color spectrums.
  • VolumePalette (Type: Enum EPalette, Default: Greyscale) Determines the color scheme for volume bars beneath the chart. Drawing from the EPalette enum, it provides options for dynamic coloring of volume data, enhancing the perception of trading activity without affecting core price visuals.
  • CyclePeriodSeconds (Type: Integer, Default: 60) Controls the duration of a complete color transition cycle in seconds. Lower values (e.g., 30) result in faster changes for a more vibrant effect, while higher values (e.g., 120) produce slower, subtler shifts. This parameter adjusts the pace to suit user preferences for chart liveliness.
  • ApplyToBodies (Type: Boolean, Default: true) A toggle to enable or disable color modifications on candlestick or bar bodies. When set to true, the selected palettes dynamically alter body colors; when false, standard chart colors are retained for these elements.
  • ApplyToWicks (Type: Boolean, Default: true) Enables or disables color changes for candlestick wicks and bar edges. Activating this applies the bullish or bearish palettes to these components, contributing to the overall dynamic appearance.
  • ApplyToVolumes (Type: Boolean, Default: true) Toggles color application to volume bars. If enabled and a valid VolumePalette is selected (not None), volumes will transition colors accordingly; otherwise, default volume coloring persists.
  • CustomBullStart (Type: Color, Default: clrRed) Defines the starting color for the Custom palette option in bullish elements. This RGB-based input allows precise specification when BullPalette is set to Custom, facilitating oscillation from this hue.
  • CustomBullEnd (Type: Color, Default: clrYellow) Specifies the ending color for the Custom bullish palette, enabling a smooth gradient transition between CustomBullStart and this value.
  • CustomBearStart (Type: Color, Default: clrBlue) Sets the initial color for the Custom palette in bearish elements, used when BearPalette is Custom.
  • CustomBearEnd (Type: Color, Default: clrGreen) Establishes the terminal color for the Custom bearish palette, supporting tailored gradients.
  • CustomVolumeStart (Type: Color, Default: clrGray) Defines the starting color for the Custom volume palette, applicable when VolumePalette is set to Custom.
  • CustomVolumeEnd (Type: Color, Default: clrWhite) Sets the ending color for the Custom volume palette, allowing for personalized volume visualizations.


