BirdsIview
- Indicateurs
- Abraham Correa
- Version: 1.9
- Activations: 10
Summary of Mechanism and Benefits
The indicator operates by transforming a standard MetaTrader 4 chart into a grid-based overview, where each cell represents a specific symbol and timeframe combination; it fetches real-time and historical data using built-in functions like CopyRates and MarketInfo, then renders visuals (dots for closing prices or custom candles for open-high-low-close details) with optional volume bars below, while dynamically scaling cell widths proportionally to bar counts and applying cycling color palettes for visual distinction. For traders and users, this provides significant benefits such as streamlined multi-asset monitoring to identify correlations or divergences without switching charts, enhanced decision-making through at-a-glance trend and volume insights in volatile cryptocurrency markets, optimized workspace efficiency via adaptive layouts, and reduced risk of data gaps through notifications, ultimately supporting more informed, time-efficient trading strategies.
Parameters and Purposes
- Display_Mode DisplayMode: An enumeration to choose between dots (for basic close-price tracking) or custom candles (for full OHLC view), defaulting to ModeDots; its purpose is to allow flexibility in data visualization based on user preference for simplicity or detail.
- bool UseMarketWatch: A boolean to decide whether to pull symbols from the Market Watch window (true) or a custom list (false), default false; it enables dynamic or static symbol selection for tailored monitoring.
- string CustomSymbols: A comma-separated list of symbols, default "LTCEUR,LTCUSD,SOLUSD,ETHEUR,ETHUSD,BTCEUR,BTCUSD"; its purpose is to specify exact assets, focusing on cryptocurrencies for relevant market oversight.
- int SymbolsRefreshInterval: Seconds for refreshing Market Watch symbols, default 1 (0 to disable); it ensures up-to-date symbol lists without constant manual intervention.
- int BarsM1: Bars for M1 timeframe, default 500; it defines historical depth for short-term analysis, allowing extensive review of recent volatility.
- int BarsM5: Bars for M5, default 300; similar to above, for slightly broader short-term insights.
- int BarsM15: Bars for M15, default 100; balances detail and overview for intraday trends.
- int BarsM30: Bars for M30, default 50; supports mid-range timeframe evaluation.
- int BarsH1: Bars for H1, default 168 (about one week); facilitates hourly trend spotting over a weekly span.
- int BarsH4: Bars for H4, default 42 (about one week); for longer intraday patterns.
- int BarsD1: Bars for D1, default 252 (about one trading year); enables annual daily trend analysis.
- int BarsW1: Bars for W1, default 52 (about one year); for weekly long-term perspectives.
- int BarsMN1: Bars for MN1, default 12 (about one year); for monthly strategic overviews.
- int UpdateInterval: Seconds for dots mode updates, default 5; keeps the display current without overwhelming system resources.
- int OffsetX: Horizontal dashboard offset in pixels, default 10; adjusts positioning for chart integration.
- int OffsetY: Vertical offset, default 10; similar to above for layout customization.
- int LabelWidth: Width for symbol labels, default 70; allocates space for clear identification.
- int HeaderHeight: Height for timeframe headers, default 20; organizes the grid structure.
- int Spacing: Pixel gap between cells, default 5; improves readability and separation.
- int MinChartWidth: Minimum timeframe cell width, default 50; prevents overly narrow displays.
- int MinChartHeight: Minimum symbol row height, default 30; ensures usability in compact views.
- string LabelFont: Font for labels, default "Arial Bold"; enhances text clarity.
- int FontSize: Label font size, default 9; balances visibility and space.
- color FontColor: Text color, default clrChartreuse; provides high contrast for legibility.
- color BullColor: Bullish element color, default clrLime; distinguishes positive movements.
- color BearColor: Bearish color, default clrRed; highlights negative trends.
- color VolumeColor: Volume bar color, default clrGray; separates volume from price data.
- int DotFontSize: Dot size in Wingdings, default 8; customizes dot appearance in dots mode.
- int DotWingdingCode: Wingdings code for dots, default 159 (small circle); allows shape variation.
- bool UsePushNotification: Enables push alerts, default false; notifies users on mobile for data issues.
- bool ShowM1: Shows M1 timeframe, default true; toggles inclusion for granular views.
- bool ShowM5: Shows M5, default true; similar selective display.
- bool ShowM15: Shows M15, default true.
- bool ShowM30: Shows M30, default true.
- bool ShowH1: Shows H1, default true.
- bool ShowH4: Shows H4, default true.
- bool ShowD1: Shows D1, default true.
- bool ShowW1: Shows W1, default true.
- bool ShowMN1: Shows MN1, default true.
- bool ShowVolumes: Displays volumes, default true; adds volume context to price action.
- int VolumeHeightPercent: Volume area percentage (0-50), default 20; allocates space within cells.
- EPalette BullPalette: Bullish palette, default EP_RainbowFull; cycles colors for visual appeal.
- EPalette BearPalette: Bearish palette, default EP_CoolTones; differentiates market directions.
- EPalette VolumePalette: Volume palette, default EP_Greyscale; enhances volume readability.
- int CyclePeriodSeconds: Palette cycle duration, default 60; animates colors for dynamic displays.
- bool ApplyToBodies: Applies palettes to bodies/dots, default true; customizes main visuals.
- bool ApplyToVolumes: Applies to volumes, default true; extends customization.
- color CustomBullStart: Custom bull start color, default clrRed; for personalized palettes.
- color CustomBullEnd: Custom bull end, default clrYellow.
- color CustomBearStart: Custom bear start, default clrBlue.
- color CustomBearEnd: Custom bear end, default clrGreen.
- color CustomVolumeStart: Custom volume start, default clrGray.
- color CustomVolumeEnd: Custom volume end, default clrWhite; completes custom color options.