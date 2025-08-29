Average True Spreads

The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter, especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods.

Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread

  1. Better Entry Timing
    Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news events or market open/close), which can eat into profits immediately.

  2. Improved Strategy Optimization
    Spread-sensitive strategies (like scalping or high-frequency trading) can use average spread data to filter out bad trade conditions.

  3. Broker Comparison
    Helps evaluate whether your broker consistently offers competitive spreads or not.

*The default settings give the average true spread of 2 days within the candlesticks of the 5-minute timeframe. The indicator is only placed on the top left hand.* 

