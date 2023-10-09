Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA

A Donchian Channel Strategy breakout EA.

The Expert Advisor automatically creates and manages Stop Loss orders placed and modified according to the Donchian Channels indicator.

Once the order is filled the EA takes care of it. It is either possible to set a fixed Take Profit or a Trailing one.

Best results at H1.

Strategy and input parameters fully described in the video here below

https://youtu.be/hFfbgZw0-tQ