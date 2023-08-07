AverageTrueRange

A simple but useful indicator for controlling volatility in intraday trading.





The indicator plots the average volatility (ATR) levels for the specified number of days on the current chart.





On the current trading day, the levels are dynamic and move depending on the minimum and maximum prices of the current day in "real time" mode.





In the input parameters we specify:





- the number of days to calculate and draw the ATR levels





- color of the ATP level lines





- the thickness of the ATR level lines