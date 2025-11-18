- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
866
Transacciones Rentables:
690 (79.67%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
176 (20.32%)
Mejor transacción:
734.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 076.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
43 021.49 USD (345 092 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
6 910.22 USD (128)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
67.09%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.62%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
45
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.61
Transacciones Largas:
640 (73.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
226 (26.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.58
Beneficio Esperado:
30.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
62.35 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-94.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
Crecimiento al mes:
21.41%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4 550.41 USD
Máxima:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
De fondos:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|866
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|220K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +734.00 USD
Peor transacción: -1 076 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 128
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 42
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +6 910.22 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4 480.10 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FortunaMarkets-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD
Important notes before subscribing:
This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.
It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.
The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.
After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.
Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.
The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.
Key Characteristics
• 100% manual execution
• No martingale or grid systems
• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices
• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing
• Intraday setups based on real market behavior
• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown
Performance Insight
The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.
All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.
Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.
Transparency & Execution
All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.
The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
111%
0
0
USD
USD
46K
USD
USD
10
0%
866
79%
67%
2.57
30.41
USD
USD
32%
1:400