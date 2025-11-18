- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
866
盈利交易:
690 (79.67%)
亏损交易:
176 (20.32%)
最好交易:
734.00 USD
最差交易:
-1 076.00 USD
毛利:
43 021.49 USD (345 092 pips)
毛利亏损:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
最大连续赢利:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6 910.22 USD (128)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
67.09%
最大入金加载:
7.62%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
45
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
3.61
长期交易:
640 (73.90%)
短期交易:
226 (26.10%)
利润因子:
2.58
预期回报:
30.41 USD
平均利润:
62.35 USD
平均损失:
-94.83 USD
最大连续失误:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
每月增长:
21.41%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4 550.41 USD
最大值:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
净值:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|866
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|220K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +734.00 USD
最差交易: -1 076 USD
最大连续赢利: 128
最大连续失误: 42
最大连续盈利: +6 910.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -4 480.10 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FortunaMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD
Important notes before subscribing:
This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.
It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.
The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.
After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.
Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.
The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.
Key Characteristics
• 100% manual execution
• No martingale or grid systems
• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices
• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing
• Intraday setups based on real market behavior
• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown
Performance Insight
The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.
All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.
Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.
Transparency & Execution
All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.
The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
111%
0
0
USD
USD
46K
USD
USD
10
0%
866
79%
67%
2.57
30.41
USD
USD
32%
1:400