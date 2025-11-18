シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Lynx Gold Strategy
Mehmet Pars

Lynx Gold Strategy

Mehmet Pars
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 111%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:400
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
867
利益トレード:
691 (79.70%)
損失トレード:
176 (20.30%)
ベストトレード:
734.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 076.00 USD
総利益:
43 028.69 USD (345 164 pips)
総損失:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
最大連続利益:
6 910.22 USD (128)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
67.09%
最大入金額:
7.62%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
45
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.61
長いトレード:
641 (73.93%)
短いトレード:
226 (26.07%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.58
期待されたペイオフ:
30.38 USD
平均利益:
62.27 USD
平均損失:
-94.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
月間成長:
21.43%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4 550.41 USD
最大の:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecnx 867
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.ecnx 26K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.ecnx 220K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +734.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 076 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 128
最大連続の負け: 42
最大連続利益: +6 910.22 USD
最大連続損失: -4 480.10 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunaMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD


Important notes before subscribing:

This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.

It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.


The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.

After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.

Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.

The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.

Key Characteristics

• 100% manual execution

• No martingale or grid systems

• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices

• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing

• Intraday setups based on real market behavior

• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown


Performance Insight


The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.

All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.


Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.


Transparency & Execution


All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.

The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.

レビューなし
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 23:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 21:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 22:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 22:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
