- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
867
利益トレード:
691 (79.70%)
損失トレード:
176 (20.30%)
ベストトレード:
734.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 076.00 USD
総利益:
43 028.69 USD (345 164 pips)
総損失:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
最大連続利益:
6 910.22 USD (128)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
67.09%
最大入金額:
7.62%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
45
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.61
長いトレード:
641 (73.93%)
短いトレード:
226 (26.07%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.58
期待されたペイオフ:
30.38 USD
平均利益:
62.27 USD
平均損失:
-94.83 USD
最大連続の負け:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
月間成長:
21.43%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4 550.41 USD
最大の:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|867
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|220K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +734.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 076 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 128
最大連続の負け: 42
最大連続利益: +6 910.22 USD
最大連続損失: -4 480.10 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunaMarkets-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD
Important notes before subscribing:
This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.
It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.
The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.
After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.
Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.
The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.
Key Characteristics
• 100% manual execution
• No martingale or grid systems
• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices
• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing
• Intraday setups based on real market behavior
• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown
Performance Insight
The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.
All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.
Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.
Transparency & Execution
All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.
The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
111%
0
0
USD
USD
46K
USD
USD
10
0%
867
79%
67%
2.57
30.38
USD
USD
32%
1:400