Mehmet Pars

Lynx Gold Strategy

Mehmet Pars
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 107%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
906
이익 거래:
724 (79.91%)
손실 거래:
182 (20.09%)
최고의 거래:
734.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 076.00 USD
총 수익:
44 277.46 USD (358 525 pips)
총 손실:
-18 624.83 USD (143 902 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
6 910.22 USD (128)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
72.38%
최대 입금량:
7.62%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
38
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
3.52
롱(주식매수):
679 (74.94%)
숏(주식차입매도):
227 (25.06%)
수익 요인:
2.38
기대수익:
28.31 USD
평균 이익:
61.16 USD
평균 손실:
-102.33 USD
연속 최대 손실:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
월별 성장률:
15.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4 550.41 USD
최대한의:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
자본금별:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecnx 906
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.ecnx 26K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.ecnx 215K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +734.00 USD
최악의 거래: -1 076 USD
연속 최대 이익: 128
연속 최대 손실: 42
연속 최대 이익: +6 910.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4 480.10 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FortunaMarkets-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD


Important notes before subscribing:

This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.

It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.


The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.

After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.

Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.

The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.

Key Characteristics

• 100% manual execution

• No martingale or grid systems

• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices

• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing

• Intraday setups based on real market behavior

• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown


Performance Insight


The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.

All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.


Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.


Transparency & Execution


All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.

The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.

리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Lynx Gold Strategy
월별 30 USD
107%
0
0
USD
45K
USD
12
0%
906
79%
72%
2.37
28.31
USD
32%
1:400
