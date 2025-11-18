SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Lynx Gold Strategy
Mehmet Pars

Lynx Gold Strategy

Mehmet Pars
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 111%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
867
Gewinntrades:
691 (79.70%)
Verlusttrades:
176 (20.30%)
Bester Trade:
734.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 076.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
43 028.69 USD (345 164 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6 910.22 USD (128)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
67.09%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
45
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.61
Long-Positionen:
641 (73.93%)
Short-Positionen:
226 (26.07%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.58
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
30.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
62.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-94.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.43%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 550.41 USD
Maximaler:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
Kapital:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecnx 867
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecnx 26K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecnx 220K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +734.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 076 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 128
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 42
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6 910.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4 480.10 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunaMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD


Important notes before subscribing:

This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.

It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.


The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.

After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.

Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.

The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.

Key Characteristics

• 100% manual execution

• No martingale or grid systems

• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices

• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing

• Intraday setups based on real market behavior

• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown


Performance Insight


The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.

All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.


Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.


Transparency & Execution


All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.

The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.

Keine Bewertungen
