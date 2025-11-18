- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
866
Profit Trades:
690 (79.67%)
Loss Trades:
176 (20.32%)
Best trade:
734.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 076.00 USD
Gross Profit:
43 021.49 USD (345 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 689.34 USD (125 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (6 910.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 910.22 USD (128)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
67.09%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
640 (73.90%)
Short Trades:
226 (26.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
30.41 USD
Average Profit:
62.35 USD
Average Loss:
-94.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-4 480.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 480.10 USD (42)
Monthly growth:
21.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 550.41 USD
Maximal:
7 294.15 USD (57.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.31% (7 286.15 USD)
By Equity:
13.45% (5 486.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|866
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecnx
|220K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +734.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 076 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 128
Maximum consecutive losses: 42
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 910.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 480.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunaMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Lynx Gold Strategy – Intraday Manual Trading on XAUUSD
Important notes before subscribing:
This signal is NOT designed for traders looking for zero drawdown, ultra-smooth equity curves, or aggressive compounding.
It is built for disciplined traders who understand real intraday volatility in XAUUSD and controlled manual execution.
The maximum drawdown visible on this account occurred during an early strategy testing phase under abnormal market volatility.
After validation, execution parameters and risk exposure were normalized.
Current trading follows a stable and controlled risk framework.
The points below define how risk is controlled and why position sizing remains stable over time.
Key Characteristics
• 100% manual execution
• No martingale or grid systems
• No arbitrage, latency, or loophole practices
• Strict risk control and consistent position sizing
• Intraday setups based on real market behavior
• Low deposit load with controlled drawdown
Performance Insight
The strategy is designed for stable, controlled growth rather than aggressive high-risk performance.
All key metrics such as Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, Recovery Factor, and Trade Distribution can be reviewed transparently in the Statistics section.
Performance is based on real trades executed under strict rules, without artificial risk-boosting or curve-engineering methods.
Transparency & Execution
All trades are executed under Lynx Research & Analysis on a real account with verified track record and trading privileges.
The strategy maintains a consistent intraday logic and focuses on high-quality setups with clean execution.
