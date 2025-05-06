SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Monitoring Only
Johan Suparto

Monitoring Only

Johan Suparto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
34 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 5000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 14%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 297
Transacciones Rentables:
535 (41.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
762 (58.75%)
Mejor transacción:
647.01 USD
Peor transacción:
-815.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
163 013.76 USD (1 997 617 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-151 489.96 USD (1 658 896 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (4 284.41 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 680.03 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
89.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.09%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.50
Transacciones Largas:
851 (65.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
446 (34.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.08
Beneficio Esperado:
8.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
304.70 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-198.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
24 (-6 887.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6 887.44 USD (24)
Crecimiento al mes:
-10.05%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
14 970.39 USD
Máxima:
23 072.24 USD (140.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
69.09% (23 065.46 USD)
De fondos:
9.78% (1 266.81 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1280
EURJPY 5
USDJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 12K
EURJPY 52
USDJPY -24
CHFJPY 13
AUDJPY -69
CADJPY -173
NZDJPY 153
GBPJPY -61
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 338K
EURJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -474
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
GBPJPY -1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +647.01 USD
Peor transacción: -816 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 24
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4 284.41 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6 887.44 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 282...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Monitoring Only
No hay comentarios
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.16 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 16:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 06:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 12:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 17:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 01:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 13:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Monitoring Only
5000 USD al mes
14%
0
0
USD
44K
USD
34
0%
1 297
41%
90%
1.07
8.88
USD
69%
1:50
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.