Total de Trades:
1 297
Transacciones Rentables:
535 (41.24%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
762 (58.75%)
Mejor transacción:
647.01 USD
Peor transacción:
-815.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
163 013.76 USD (1 997 617 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-151 489.96 USD (1 658 896 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (4 284.41 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 680.03 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
89.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.09%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.50
Transacciones Largas:
851 (65.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
446 (34.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.08
Beneficio Esperado:
8.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
304.70 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-198.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
24 (-6 887.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6 887.44 USD (24)
Crecimiento al mes:
-10.05%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
14 970.39 USD
Máxima:
23 072.24 USD (140.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
69.09% (23 065.46 USD)
De fondos:
9.78% (1 266.81 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1280
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURJPY
|52
|USDJPY
|-24
|CHFJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|-69
|CADJPY
|-173
|NZDJPY
|153
|GBPJPY
|-61
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|338K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-474
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +647.01 USD
Peor transacción: -816 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 24
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4 284.41 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6 887.44 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
otros 282...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
5000 USD al mes
14%
0
0
USD
USD
44K
USD
USD
34
0%
1 297
41%
90%
1.07
8.88
USD
USD
69%
1:50