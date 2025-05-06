- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 290
Profit Trades:
533 (41.31%)
Loss Trades:
757 (58.68%)
Best trade:
647.01 USD
Worst trade:
-815.83 USD
Gross Profit:
161 842.46 USD (1 987 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149 743.46 USD (1 643 148 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (4 284.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 680.03 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.88%
Max deposit load:
20.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
844 (65.43%)
Short Trades:
446 (34.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
9.38 USD
Average Profit:
303.64 USD
Average Loss:
-197.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-6 887.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 887.44 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-10.94%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 970.39 USD
Maximal:
23 072.24 USD (140.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.09% (23 065.46 USD)
By Equity:
9.78% (1 266.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1273
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURJPY
|52
|USDJPY
|-24
|CHFJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|-69
|CADJPY
|-173
|NZDJPY
|153
|GBPJPY
|-61
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|344K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-474
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +647.01 USD
Worst trade: -816 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 284.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 887.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
45K
USD
USD
34
0%
1 290
41%
90%
1.08
9.38
USD
USD
69%
1:50