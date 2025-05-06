SignalsSections
Johan Suparto

Monitoring Only

Johan Suparto
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 290
Profit Trades:
533 (41.31%)
Loss Trades:
757 (58.68%)
Best trade:
647.01 USD
Worst trade:
-815.83 USD
Gross Profit:
161 842.46 USD (1 987 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149 743.46 USD (1 643 148 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (4 284.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 680.03 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.88%
Max deposit load:
20.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
844 (65.43%)
Short Trades:
446 (34.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
9.38 USD
Average Profit:
303.64 USD
Average Loss:
-197.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-6 887.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 887.44 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-10.94%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 970.39 USD
Maximal:
23 072.24 USD (140.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.09% (23 065.46 USD)
By Equity:
9.78% (1 266.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1273
EURJPY 5
USDJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
EURJPY 52
USDJPY -24
CHFJPY 13
AUDJPY -69
CADJPY -173
NZDJPY 153
GBPJPY -61
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 344K
EURJPY 1.8K
USDJPY -474
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
GBPJPY -1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +647.01 USD
Worst trade: -816 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 284.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 887.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
Monitoring Only
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.16 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 16:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 06:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 12:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 17:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 01:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 13:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
