SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Goldora
Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
30 semanas
3 / 13K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 477%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
625
Transacciones Rentables:
343 (54.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
282 (45.12%)
Mejor transacción:
134.29 USD
Peor transacción:
-115.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
9 183.39 USD (670 389 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 148.16 USD (339 720 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (730.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
776.98 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
19.60%
Carga máxima del depósito:
68.38%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.72
Transacciones Largas:
339 (54.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
286 (45.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.49
Beneficio Esperado:
4.86 USD
Beneficio medio:
26.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-21.80 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-390.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-390.26 USD (17)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.93%
Pronóstico anual:
84.07%
Trading algorítmico:
62%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
394.11 USD
Máxima:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
De fondos:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 577
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 177K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +134.29 USD
Peor transacción: -116 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 17
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +730.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -390.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
otros 67...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

Evaluación media:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (modificado 2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Goldora
30 USD al mes
477%
3
13K
USD
3K
USD
30
62%
625
54%
20%
1.49
4.86
USD
40%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.