U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
45.59 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de U de hoy ha cambiado un -0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Unity Software Inc Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
U News
- Director de Life360 (LIF), Prober, vende acciones por 794.903 dólares
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Las acciones de Unity Software alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 46,04 dólares
- Acciones de Unity Software alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 46.04 USD
- RBLX Leans on AI-Powered Tools: Catalyst for Long-Term Growth?
- Citizens JMP reitera calificación de Mejor Rendimiento para las acciones de Alphabet
- JMP reitera calificación de Mejor Rendimiento para acciones de Unity Software
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Unity Software, the Underdog Poised to Power the Physical AI Revolution
- Unity: Vector Platform Momentum, But Future Remains Uncertain (NYSE:U)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Is Up 0.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- The 2 Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now as the AI Revolution Changes the World
- Can Unity Unlock Growth Through Its Create Solutions Segment?
- Does Rising Engagement on Roblox Translate Into Financial Strength?
- Unity Software: Revenue Multiples Under The Microscope (NYSE:U)
- Samsara Stock: A Cautious Buy Helping Companies Escape Inefficiency (NYSE:IOT)
- Unity vs. Roblox: Which 3D Content Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- BUZZ Investing: Stocks Push Higher Amid Low Volatility And Policy Crosscurrents
Rango diario
44.62 46.03
Rango anual
15.33 46.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 45.92
- Open
- 45.87
- Bid
- 45.59
- Ask
- 45.89
- Low
- 44.62
- High
- 46.03
- Volumen
- 14.468 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.72%
- Cambio mensual
- 19.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 130.14%
- Cambio anual
- 101.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B