货币 / U
U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
45.92 USD 0.61 (1.31%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日U汇率已更改-1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点44.86和高点46.94进行交易。
关注Unity Software Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
U新闻
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Unity Software股票创52周新高至46.04美元
- Unity Software stock hits 52-week high at 46.04 USD
- RBLX Leans on AI-Powered Tools: Catalyst for Long-Term Growth?
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Unity Software, the Underdog Poised to Power the Physical AI Revolution
- Unity: Vector Platform Momentum, But Future Remains Uncertain (NYSE:U)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Is Up 0.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- The 2 Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now as the AI Revolution Changes the World
- Can Unity Unlock Growth Through Its Create Solutions Segment?
- Does Rising Engagement on Roblox Translate Into Financial Strength?
- Unity Software: Revenue Multiples Under The Microscope (NYSE:U)
- Samsara Stock: A Cautious Buy Helping Companies Escape Inefficiency (NYSE:IOT)
- Unity vs. Roblox: Which 3D Content Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- BUZZ Investing: Stocks Push Higher Amid Low Volatility And Policy Crosscurrents
- Unity Software: Momentum Should Persist Into Q3 (NYSE:U)
- Unity Software stock hits 52-week high at $39.76
- 2 Growth Stocks Down 48% to 81% to Buy Right Now
- Being Exponential: Where Futuristic Tech Meets Today’s Biggest AI Trades
- Unity Software Partners With Globant to Enhance Global Tech Adoption
日范围
44.86 46.94
年范围
15.33 46.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.53
- 开盘价
- 46.45
- 卖价
- 45.92
- 买价
- 46.22
- 最低价
- 44.86
- 最高价
- 46.94
- 交易量
- 21.271 K
- 日变化
- -1.31%
- 月变化
- 20.72%
- 6个月变化
- 131.80%
- 年变化
- 102.65%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值