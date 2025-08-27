Valute / U
U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
46.05 USD 0.62 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio U ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.33 e ad un massimo di 46.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Unity Software Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.33 46.41
Intervallo Annuale
15.33 46.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.43
- Apertura
- 45.75
- Bid
- 46.05
- Ask
- 46.35
- Minimo
- 45.33
- Massimo
- 46.41
- Volume
- 11.901 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 132.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 103.22%
20 settembre, sabato