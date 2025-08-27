QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / U
Tornare a Azioni

U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock

46.05 USD 0.62 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio U ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.33 e ad un massimo di 46.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Unity Software Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

U News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.33 46.41
Intervallo Annuale
15.33 46.94
Chiusura Precedente
45.43
Apertura
45.75
Bid
46.05
Ask
46.35
Minimo
45.33
Massimo
46.41
Volume
11.901 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
21.06%
Variazione Semestrale
132.46%
Variazione Annuale
103.22%
20 settembre, sabato