U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
45.24 USD 0.35 (0.77%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do U para hoje mudou para -0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.06 e o mais alto foi 45.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Unity Software Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
43.06 45.39
Faixa anual
15.33 46.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.59
- Open
- 43.23
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Low
- 43.06
- High
- 45.39
- Volume
- 3.869 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 128.37%
- Mudança anual
- 99.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh