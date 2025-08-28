CotationsSections
U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock

46.05 USD 0.62 (1.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de U a changé de 1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.33 et à un maximum de 46.41.

Suivez la dynamique Unity Software Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
45.33 46.41
Range Annuel
15.33 46.94
Clôture Précédente
45.43
Ouverture
45.75
Bid
46.05
Ask
46.35
Plus Bas
45.33
Plus Haut
46.41
Volume
11.901 K
Changement quotidien
1.36%
Changement Mensuel
21.06%
Changement à 6 Mois
132.46%
Changement Annuel
103.22%
