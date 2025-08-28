Devises / U
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
46.05 USD 0.62 (1.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de U a changé de 1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.33 et à un maximum de 46.41.
Suivez la dynamique Unity Software Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
U Nouvelles
- Unity Software: A Turnaround Story Worth Watching
- Get in These Trades/Investments Today
- L’action de Life360 atteint un niveau record à 103,67 USD
- Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation Surpondérer sur l’action Unity Software
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight rating on Unity Software stock
- Le cours de Unity Software chute après que Meta dévoile son propre moteur d’exécution
- Unity Software stock falls after Meta unveils own runtime engine
- Life360 (LIF) director Prober sells $794,903 in shares
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Le cours de l’action Unity Software atteint un plus haut de 52 semaines à 46,04€
- Unity Software stock hits 52-week high at 46.04 USD
- RBLX Leans on AI-Powered Tools: Catalyst for Long-Term Growth?
- Citizens JMP maintient sa note de surperformance du marché pour l’action Alphabet
- JMP maintient sa note "Market Outperform" sur l’action Unity Software
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Alphabet stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Unity Software stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Unity Software, the Underdog Poised to Power the Physical AI Revolution
- Unity: Vector Platform Momentum, But Future Remains Uncertain (NYSE:U)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Unity Software Inc. (U) Is Up 0.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- The 2 Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now as the AI Revolution Changes the World
- Can Unity Unlock Growth Through Its Create Solutions Segment?
Range quotidien
45.33 46.41
Range Annuel
15.33 46.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.43
- Ouverture
- 45.75
- Bid
- 46.05
- Ask
- 46.35
- Plus Bas
- 45.33
- Plus Haut
- 46.41
- Volume
- 11.901 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- 21.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 132.46%
- Changement Annuel
- 103.22%
20 septembre, samedi