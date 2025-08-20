Currencies / U
U: Unity Software Inc Common Stock
46.26 USD 0.27 (0.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
U exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.86 and at a high of 46.27.
Follow Unity Software Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
44.86 46.27
Year Range
15.33 46.81
- Previous Close
- 46.53
- Open
- 45.47
- Bid
- 46.26
- Ask
- 46.56
- Low
- 44.86
- High
- 46.27
- Volume
- 5.963 K
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 21.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 133.52%
- Year Change
- 104.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%