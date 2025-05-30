Divisas / GCTK
GCTK: GlucoTrack Inc
7.55 USD 0.35 (4.43%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GCTK de hoy ha cambiado un -4.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GlucoTrack Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCTK News
- Las acciones de GlucoTrack caen tras emitir un pagaré convertible de 3,6 millones de dólares
- Acciones de GlucoTrack caen tras emitir nota convertible de $3.6M
- GlucoTrack stock tumbles after issuing $3.6M convertible note
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- Las bolsas de valores de Estados Unidos se mostraron sin cambios al cierre; el Dow Jones Industrial Average perdió un 0.59%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Cardiac electrophysiologist Hirsh joins Glucotrack’s clinical team
- Glucotrack appoints CBIZ as new auditor, dismisses Grant Thornton
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- GlucoTrack Stock (GCTK) Stock Rockets 130% on Diabetes Tracking Data - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Is This Nano-Cap Glucotrack Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack reports positive results from first human trial of blood glucose monitor
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Glucotrack announces 1-for-60 reverse stock split effective June 16
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack to Showcase Long-Term Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions
- GCTK stock plunges to 52-week low, hits $0.13
Rango diario
7.46 8.46
Rango anual
0.09 48.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.90
- Open
- 7.46
- Bid
- 7.55
- Ask
- 7.85
- Low
- 7.46
- High
- 8.46
- Volumen
- 735
- Cambio diario
- -4.43%
- Cambio mensual
- 37.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4094.44%
- Cambio anual
- -84.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B