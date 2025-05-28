Currencies / GCTK
GCTK: GlucoTrack Inc
7.90 USD 0.12 (1.54%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GCTK exchange rate has changed by 1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.81 and at a high of 8.61.
Follow GlucoTrack Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GCTK News
- GlucoTrack stock tumbles after issuing $3.6M convertible note
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Cardiac electrophysiologist Hirsh joins Glucotrack’s clinical team
- Glucotrack appoints CBIZ as new auditor, dismisses Grant Thornton
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- GlucoTrack Stock (GCTK) Stock Rockets 130% on Diabetes Tracking Data - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Is This Nano-Cap Glucotrack Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack reports positive results from first human trial of blood glucose monitor
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Glucotrack announces 1-for-60 reverse stock split effective June 16
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management
Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management
- Glucotrack to Showcase Long-Term Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions
- GCTK stock plunges to 52-week low, hits $0.13
- Upcoming Benzinga Webinar With Glucotrack To Discuss The Potential Of Its Innovative CBGM Technology To Transform Diabetes Care And Patient Lives
Upcoming Benzinga Webinar With Glucotrack To Discuss The Potential Of Its Innovative CBGM Technology To Transform Diabetes Care And Patient Lives
- Glucotrack appoints new board member with diabetes tech expertise
Daily Range
7.81 8.61
Year Range
0.09 48.80
- Previous Close
- 7.78
- Open
- 7.88
- Bid
- 7.90
- Ask
- 8.20
- Low
- 7.81
- High
- 8.61
- Volume
- 1.020 K
- Daily Change
- 1.54%
- Month Change
- 43.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 4288.89%
- Year Change
- -83.54%
