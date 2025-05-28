Valute / GCTK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GCTK: GlucoTrack Inc
6.63 USD 0.26 (3.77%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GCTK ha avuto una variazione del -3.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.51 e ad un massimo di 6.92.
Segui le dinamiche di GlucoTrack Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCTK News
- Il titolo GlucoTrack crolla dopo l’emissione di note convertibili da 3,6 milioni di dollari
- GlucoTrack stock tumbles after issuing $3.6M convertible note
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Cardiac electrophysiologist Hirsh joins Glucotrack’s clinical team
- Glucotrack appoints CBIZ as new auditor, dismisses Grant Thornton
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- GlucoTrack Stock (GCTK) Stock Rockets 130% on Diabetes Tracking Data - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Is This Nano-Cap Glucotrack Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack reports positive results from first human trial of blood glucose monitor
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Glucotrack announces 1-for-60 reverse stock split effective June 16
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack to Showcase Long-Term Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions
- GCTK stock plunges to 52-week low, hits $0.13
- Upcoming Benzinga Webinar With Glucotrack To Discuss The Potential Of Its Innovative CBGM Technology To Transform Diabetes Care And Patient Lives
- Upcoming Benzinga Webinar With Glucotrack To Discuss The Potential Of Its Innovative CBGM Technology To Transform Diabetes Care And Patient Lives - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.51 6.92
Intervallo Annuale
0.09 48.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.89
- Apertura
- 6.78
- Bid
- 6.63
- Ask
- 6.93
- Minimo
- 6.51
- Massimo
- 6.92
- Volume
- 309
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3583.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -86.19%
21 settembre, domenica