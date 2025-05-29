货币 / GCTK
GCTK: GlucoTrack Inc
7.55 USD 0.35 (4.43%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GCTK汇率已更改-4.43%。当日，交易品种以低点7.46和高点8.46进行交易。
关注GlucoTrack Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GCTK新闻
- GlucoTrack股价在发行360万美元可转换债券后暴跌
- GlucoTrack stock tumbles after issuing $3.6M convertible note
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- 美国股市涨跌不一；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数下跌0.59%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September - Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results - Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Cardiac electrophysiologist Hirsh joins Glucotrack’s clinical team
- Glucotrack appoints CBIZ as new auditor, dismisses Grant Thornton
- Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)
- GlucoTrack Stock (GCTK) Stock Rockets 130% on Diabetes Tracking Data - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Why Is This Nano-Cap Glucotrack Stock Trading Higher On Wednesday? - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack reports positive results from first human trial of blood glucose monitor
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.75%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Glucotrack announces 1-for-60 reverse stock split effective June 16
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management
- Rebuilding Trust: How Glucotrack Is Establishing A New Standard In Diabetes Management - GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)
- Glucotrack to Showcase Long-Term Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions
- GCTK stock plunges to 52-week low, hits $0.13
- Upcoming Benzinga Webinar With Glucotrack To Discuss The Potential Of Its Innovative CBGM Technology To Transform Diabetes Care And Patient Lives
日范围
7.46 8.46
年范围
0.09 48.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.90
- 开盘价
- 7.46
- 卖价
- 7.55
- 买价
- 7.85
- 最低价
- 7.46
- 最高价
- 8.46
- 交易量
- 683
- 日变化
- -4.43%
- 月变化
- 37.27%
- 6个月变化
- 4094.44%
- 年变化
- -84.27%
