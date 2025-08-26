Divisas / FANG
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock
140.47 USD 2.05 (1.48%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FANG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 142.32.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
136.53 142.32
Rango anual
114.00 200.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 138.42
- Open
- 137.73
- Bid
- 140.47
- Ask
- 140.77
- Low
- 136.53
- High
- 142.32
- Volumen
- 3.506 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -12.37%
- Cambio anual
- -17.63%
