Currencies / FANG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock
139.79 USD 5.26 (3.91%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FANG exchange rate has changed by 3.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 135.59 and at a high of 140.04.
Follow Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FANG News
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for ExxonMobil's Upstream Business?
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- XOM, COP, FANG: U.S. Oil Stocks Look Slicker on Price Rise and Trump Love - TipRanks.com
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Why Diamondback Energy Stock Dipped on Wednesday
- Diamondback (FANG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Diamondback Declares Divestment of Equity Interest in EPIC Crude
- What's Going On With Diamondback Energy Stock Tuesday? - Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
- See Big Upside for Oil? 3 Great Ways to Play an Oil Price Rebound.
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- OXY vs. FANG: Which Oil and Energy Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- ConocoPhillips' Marathon Oil Takeover: Is it Unlocking Superior Value?
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- William Blair initiates Diamondback Energy stock with Outperform rating
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Diamondback Energy stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- Viper Energy Closes Sitio Deal, Raises Q3 Production Outlook
Daily Range
135.59 140.04
Year Range
114.00 200.47
- Previous Close
- 134.53
- Open
- 135.64
- Bid
- 139.79
- Ask
- 140.09
- Low
- 135.59
- High
- 140.04
- Volume
- 2.135 K
- Daily Change
- 3.91%
- Month Change
- -5.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.79%
- Year Change
- -18.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%