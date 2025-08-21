QuotesSections
FANG
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock

139.79 USD 5.26 (3.91%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FANG exchange rate has changed by 3.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 135.59 and at a high of 140.04.

Follow Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
135.59 140.04
Year Range
114.00 200.47
Previous Close
134.53
Open
135.64
Bid
139.79
Ask
140.09
Low
135.59
High
140.04
Volume
2.135 K
Daily Change
3.91%
Month Change
-5.84%
6 Months Change
-12.79%
Year Change
-18.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%